The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
Check out the change-log below to see the updates:
[kala-moz]:
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Bug 2036968: Replaced fast-kde with fftkde and used bootstrap-ci to get CI summary (#1034)
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Bug 2037551: Reduced the size of perfcompare hero on Results Page (#1036)
[padenot]: Use SJ bandwidth for top-level results, ISJ for subtests
[shtrom]: Bug 2014041: add support for landoInstance QueryString parameter (#1038)
Thank you for the contributions!
Bugs or feature requests can be filed on Bugzilla. The team can also be found on the #perfcompare channel on Element. Come and chat!