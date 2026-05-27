New Deploy of PerfCompare (May 27th)

The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!

Check out the change-log below to see the updates:

[kala-moz]:

[padenot]: Use SJ bandwidth for top-level results, ISJ for subtests

[shtrom]: Bug 2014041: add support for landoInstance QueryString parameter (#1038)

Thank you for the contributions!

Bugs or feature requests can be filed on Bugzilla. The team can also be found on the #perfcompare channel on Element. Come and chat!