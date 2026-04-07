Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter (Q1 2026 Edition)

Welcome to the Q1 edition of the Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter! The Engineering Effectiveness org makes it easy to develop, test and release Mozilla software at scale. See below for some highlights, then read on for more detailed info!

Highlights

Suhaib Integrated Review Helper with Phabricator and moz-phab making AI-powered code review quick and simple.

Connor Sheehan implemented ETL from Lando to STMO, which allows us to get better visibility into lando’s performance and usage.

Firefox 150 will ship with new PDF editing features completed by Calixte, letting users delete, copy, move, and export pages to a new PDF.

Detailed Project Updates

AI for Development

Suhaib Mujahid integrated Review Helper with Phabricator, enabling AI-powered code review directly from patches by clicking a “Request AI Review” button, allowing it to analyze the patch and post comments with any findings.

Suhaib Mujahid extended moz-phab to support requesting an AI review at patch submission time, enabling contributors to trigger Review Helper analysis directly from the command line via moz-phab --ai.

Bugzilla

Marco trained a new model in bugbug to detect bugs that are accessibility-related and missing the “access” keyword, to bring them to the attention of the accessibility team First bugs found: Bug 2026654, Bug 2026647, Bug 2025992

Two fixes from dkl to improve the reliability of the background bot that syncs Phabricator revisions with Bugzilla bugs.

Kohei updated the markdown comment editor now intelligently handles pasting URLs. When you paste a URL while text is selected, it automatically formats it as a markdown link “selected text”.

Kohei has also done significant improvements to the Guided Bug Entry page for new Bugzilla pages that should be going live soon.

Build System and Mach Environment

Better scheduling of rust dependencies through Bug 2011880 leads to ~1m saving in build time for opt build with hot cache.

Warning flags can no longer be added directly to CFLAGS or CXXFLAGS in moz.build, they have to go in COMPILE_FLAGS[“WARNINGS_CXXFLAGS”] (resp. COMPILE_FLAGS[“WARNINGS_CFLAGS”]) (see Bug 1986258)

Firefox-CI, Taskcluster and Treeherder

Lint, Static Analysis and Code Coverage

Calixte finished the implementation of the new reorganize and split functionality in PDF, which will ship in Firefox 150! Users will be able to delete, copy, move pages, and to export a subset of pages to a new PDF.

Nicolò Ribaudo implemented the ability to open context menus on images in PDFs, allowing users to perform actions they are used to (such as downloading images). This was a long standing feature request (11 years!).

Firefox Translations

Phabricator, moz-phab, and Lando

Connor Sheehan implemented ETL from Lando to STMO, which allows us to get better visibility into lando’s performance and usage, e.g., the new uplift feature: Client Challenge

Zeid continues spear-heading the GitHub PR pilot, gathering feedback and fixing usability issues as they are reported. One key focus was on supporting triggering the Code Review Bot on request, via pushes to try.

Olivier Mehani added backward-compatible support for try pushes in the new instance of lando. It will become the default soon, but you can try it out now by setting LANDO_TRY_CONFIG=lando-prod-new in your environment prior to running `mach try .

in your environment prior to running `mach try . Olivier Mehani landed a small change to lando, to make the current Tree Status visible on main landing pages (Bug 2025629). This, with the landing queue visible on the job details pages, should help get a better understanding of why jobs sometimes seem to take longer than expected to land.

moz-phab had several new releases: Suhaib Mujahid added the --ai flag and submit.ai_review commit option to request an AI review of patches at submission time. Johan Lorenzo added the --test-plan flag to enable submitting a test plan from the CLI, which is useful for working with AI agents See the release notes here: MozPhab 2.8.2 Released MozPhab 2.8.3 Released MozPhab 2.9.0 Released MozPhab 2.9.1 Released MozPhab 2.10.0 Released MozPhab 2.11.0 Released https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/mozphab-2-11-1-released/147821/1



Release Engineering and Release Management

Ben Hearsum added new tests to verify update integrity on mozilla-central.

Julien Cristau updated the docker images for many build and related tasks from Debian 12 to Debian 13

Relman streamlined the release process by removing the Nightly soft code freeze and adjusting the Beta schedule to reduce end-of-cycle friction, create more effective stabilization time, and simplify release candidate workflows.

We now ship to the Xiaomi Store.

Delivered mid-cycle ESR dot releases to address critical security fixes ahead of the standard cadence, improving responsiveness while coordinating across multiple ESR versions and release channels.

Andrew Halberstadt helped support and build out the Firefox Enterprise release pipeline.

Release Operations

Mark Cornmesser improved Windows hardware management, including self-configuration and self-deployment capabilities, automated BIOS management, and standardization of BIOS settings across performance testing environments to ensure consistency and reliability.

Other

Thanks to Bug #2013401 mozilla::Maybe<scalar_type> generates better and denser code, which led to a reduction of 300kB for libxul.so

Thanks to A new clang-tidy pass we’ve been able to automatically add std::move in location where it could improve performance (see Bug 2012658)

Thanks for reading and see you next quarter!