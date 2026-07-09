Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter (Q2 2026 Edition)

Welcome to the Q2 edition of the Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter! The Engineering Effectiveness org makes it easy to develop, test and release Mozilla software at scale. See below for some highlights, then read on for more detailed info!

Can now navigate to about:pdf in Nightly to open and edit arbitrary PDF files, including the ability to set Firefox as your default PDF editor on MacOS

Moved to weekly scheduled dot releases and faster rollouts , allowing us to deliver fixes and uplifts to users faster and more reliably

Evgeny Pavlov ported the “Build Repair Agent” to Hackbot and deployed it for testing. It now monitors Firefox build failures and triggers the agent. When an analysis and a proposed patch are ready developers can be notified by email.

Xavier L’Hour added a new shortcut button to the bug page that allows users to quickly move spam bugs to the Invalid Bugs product ( 1684509 ).

David Lawrence added a new GitHubPullRequests extension that renders a live status panel in the bug modal for any attachment whose content type is text/x-github-pull-request. A new REST endpoint fetches PR metadata (state, author, labels, latest review per reviewer) from the GitHub REST API on demand, and a client-side script populates a table with a “show closed/merged” toggle.[image]

Alex Hochheiden has achieved significant code deduplication and simplification by consolidating the Android Gradle configuration into convention plugins. There were also various Gradle configure-cache improvements. See Bug 2007013 , Bug 1950099 , Bug 2013417 , Bug 2017752 , and Bug 2017753 .

Alex Hochheiden has been moving build system logic out of make to pave the way for a new build system backend (coming soon). See Bug 2038789 .

Ryan VanderMeulen landed a set of improvements to mach try chooser . The update adds an exclude filter, a clearer preview pane with removable job rows, an artifact-builds toggle, and a warning when a selection exceeds task-prioritization thresholds. It also fixes a bug where choosing Firefox for Android jobs would unintentionally clear selections for other platforms.

Jonathan Moss migrated Firefox CI’s cloud-based Windows testing from Windows 11 24H2 to 25H2, moving the bulk of Firefox’s Windows test coverage to Microsoft’s latest platform and keeping CI aligned with the Windows version most commonly used by Firefox Desktop users

Ryan Curran brought Firefox CI’s Apple Silicon VM infrastructure into production . Building on the MacOS CI image pipeline established last year, he migrated test suites onto virtual machines and grew the macosx1500-aarch64-vms pool so Taskcluster now routes eligible jobs to VMs alongside physical hardware. This reduces reliance on physical Macs, increases CI capacity, and supports the ongoing migration off of older Intel-based macOS infrastructure

Andrew Halberstadt implemented mach try support with Github, being used in mozilla/enterprise-firefox-try and coming to Firefox soon.

Zeid identified and fixed the causes of some stability and reliability issues in Lando, which were causing increased downtime during deployments and on an ongoing basis.

Olivier Mehani finalized support for using the new Lando instance for try-pushes. This brings a host of QoL improvements which weren’t backported to the old instance: better UTF-8 support, smarter conflict resolution and improved security and authentication. It is now processing about 1500 pushes / week (old Lando still processes about 50 / week).

Zeid added support for private GitHub repositories in Lando, allowing security patches to be implemented in a private clone of a repo, and pushed to the public one.

Connor Sheehan improved the uplift experience by leveraging Lando to manage the assessment forms, train selection, and automatic application, so conflicts are detected earlier. The number of uplifts via Lando has out-paced those via Moz-Phab, and sailed through the rise in uplift numbers (likely due to more sec-bugs getting fixed and uplifted).

Donal Meehan drove the Release Management team’s move to a weekly scheduled dot release cadence for Desktop and Android, starting with Firefox 151. This allows us to deliver fixes and approved uplifts to users faster and more predictably. This change is expected to reduce unplanned releases, improve release flexibility, and create a more consistent release rhythm across teams.

Dianna Smith drove the update to the Release Management team’s Desktop major release rollout process, starting with Firefox 152. Instead of throttling to 0% on day 2, it will remain at 25% rollout for two days before moving to 100%, unless any issues arise. This should help us collect uptake and stability signals earlier while still allowing time to catch problems before full rollout.

Pascal Chevrel completed the update to the dictionaries shipped with Firefox Desktop. The update added eleven new dictionaries, covering Croatian, English (UK), Georgian, Persian, Slovenian, Tajik, Tamil, Tibetan, Turkish, Welsh, and Xhosa, and refreshed nine others. This expanded the number of locales with a built-in spellchecker from 30 to 41 beginning in Firefox 152. Special thanks to Francesco Lodolo, Bryan Olsson, and the localization community for reviewing the patches and helping assess the quality of the dictionaries.

Pascal Chevrel delivered a range of improvements to WhatTrainIsItNow, including expanded it to cover weekly dot releases and ESR planned dot releases, added new uplift views including a dot-release uplifts page and a beta uplift graph, and published new APIs that surface train-selection and uplift guidance inside Lando. He also made performance improvements and a steady stream of fixes across the site.

At Pwn2Own 2026, Firefox came through with no successful exploits, thanks to preparation across many teams and individuals. Within Release Management, Ryan VanderMeulen drove pre-event patch readiness and Dianna Smith coordinated the releases during the event, including the 150.0.3 dot release, which mitigated the root cause behind several of the contest entries.