Firefox Profiler Deployment (August 3, 2026)

Firefox Tooling Announcements
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The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Add an “apply source map” button to the profile info panel (#6200)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Show markers that are in the committed range only in profiler-cli thread markers (#6222)
  • [Alex Thayer] Allow exporting argument values in profiles (#5914)

Other Changes:

  • [nirmaladvani] remove unused collectSourceIndicesFromThreads #6086 (#6219)
  • [fatadel] Create the IPC track from the timeline-ipc schema display location (#6213)
  • [Markus Stange] Allow specifying the stage reliost symbol server (#6228)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] :clockwise_vertical_arrows: Sync: l10n → main (August 3, 2026) (#6234)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler-cli version to 0.7.0 (#6235)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

  • de: Ger
  • de: Ralf Duehnfahr
  • el: Jim Spentzos
  • en-GB: Ian Neal
  • fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
  • ia: Melo46
  • it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
  • nl: Mark Heijl
  • ru: Valery Ledovskoy
  • sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
  • sv-SE: Luna Jernberg
  • zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!

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