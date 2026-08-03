Firefox Profiler Deployment (August 3, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:
Highlights:
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add an “apply source map” button to the profile info panel (#6200)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Show markers that are in the committed range only in
profiler-cli thread markers(#6222)
- [Alex Thayer] Allow exporting argument values in profiles (#5914)
Other Changes:
- [nirmaladvani] remove unused collectSourceIndicesFromThreads #6086 (#6219)
- [fatadel] Create the IPC track from the timeline-ipc schema display location (#6213)
- [Markus Stange] Allow specifying the stage reliost symbol server (#6228)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (August 3, 2026) (#6234)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler-cli version to 0.7.0 (#6235)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- de: Ger
- de: Ralf Duehnfahr
- el: Jim Spentzos
- en-GB: Ian Neal
- fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
- ia: Melo46
- it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
- nl: Mark Heijl
- ru: Valery Ledovskoy
- sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
- sv-SE: Luna Jernberg
- zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!