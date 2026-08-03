Firefox Profiler Deployment (August 3, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add an “apply source map” button to the profile info panel (#6200)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Show markers that are in the committed range only in profiler-cli thread markers (#6222)

(#6222) [Alex Thayer] Allow exporting argument values in profiles (#5914)

Other Changes:

[nirmaladvani] remove unused collectSourceIndicesFromThreads #6086 (#6219)

[fatadel] Create the IPC track from the timeline-ipc schema display location (#6213)

[Markus Stange] Allow specifying the stage reliost symbol server (#6228)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (August 3, 2026) (#6234)

Sync: l10n → main (August 3, 2026) (#6234) [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler-cli version to 0.7.0 (#6235)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

de: Ger

de: Ralf Duehnfahr

el: Jim Spentzos

en-GB: Ian Neal

fy-NL: Fjoerfoks

ia: Melo46

it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]

nl: Mark Heijl

ru: Valery Ledovskoy

sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson

sv-SE: Luna Jernberg

zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!