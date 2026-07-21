Firefox Profiler Deployment (July 21, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:
Highlights:
- [fatadel] Show counter values over time in profiler-cli (#6136)
- [Markus Stange] More typed arrays: sample + counter times, some frametable columns (#6139)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add marker handles to
profiler-cli thread network(#6172)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Surface network activity across profiler-cli (#6175)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add
profile metacommand to profiler-cli (#6177)
- [Markus Stange] Allow raw marker table’s
startTimeand
endTimecolumns to be Float64Array (#6169)
Other Changes:
- [Sky Ning] Skip preview links for non-main PRs (#6161)
- [spokodev] fix(gecko-upgrade): don’t crash on a counter with empty sample_groups (#6160)
- [Markus Stange] Make profile-conversion snapshots more compact and meaningful (#6152)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Only render a marker url field as a link when the whole value is a URL (#6163)
- [fatadel] Show each counter’s owning process in profiler-cli (#6164)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Document the pre-existing thread info and network JSON schemas in the cli (#6171)
- [Markus Stange] Copy column contents in getRawSamplesTableBuilderFromExisting for consistency (#6168)
- [Markus Stange] Convert eligible columns to typed arrays when outputting from profiler-edit (#6167)
- [Markus Stange] Remove unused samples.thread column (#6151)
- [Markus Stange] Fixed botched merge which broke ‘yarn ts’ (#6174)
- [Markus Stange] Update json-slabs 0.3.0 → 0.4.0 (major) (#6176)
- [nightcityblade] Fix light theme text selection colors (#6186)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Import source map URLs from Chrome DevTools traces (#6190)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Rename yarn
build-profiler-cliscript to
build-cli(#6191)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Migrate husky to version 9 (#6201)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix horizontal overflow when the transform navigator is long (#6199)
- [fatadel] Add a ‘hexadecimal’ marker schema field format (#6197)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump source-map to 0.8.0 and remove the old type workaround (#6202)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (July 21, 2026) (#6209)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- fr: parmegiani.thomas
- fr: Théo Chevalier
- sr: Марко Костић (Marko Kostić)
- sv-SE: Luna Jernberg
- tr: Grk
- zh-CN: Ariel
- zh-CN: Olvcpr423
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!