Firefox Profiler Deployment (July 21, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

[fatadel] Show counter values over time in profiler-cli (#6136)

[Markus Stange] More typed arrays: sample + counter times, some frametable columns (#6139)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add marker handles to profiler-cli thread network (#6172)

(#6172) [Nazım Can Altınova] Surface network activity across profiler-cli (#6175)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add profile meta command to profiler-cli (#6177)

command to profiler-cli (#6177) [Markus Stange] Allow raw marker table’s startTime and endTime columns to be Float64Array (#6169)

Other Changes:

[Sky Ning] Skip preview links for non-main PRs (#6161)

[spokodev] fix(gecko-upgrade): don’t crash on a counter with empty sample_groups (#6160)

[Markus Stange] Make profile-conversion snapshots more compact and meaningful (#6152)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Only render a marker url field as a link when the whole value is a URL (#6163)

[fatadel] Show each counter’s owning process in profiler-cli (#6164)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Document the pre-existing thread info and network JSON schemas in the cli (#6171)

[Markus Stange] Copy column contents in getRawSamplesTableBuilderFromExisting for consistency (#6168)

[Markus Stange] Convert eligible columns to typed arrays when outputting from profiler-edit (#6167)

[Markus Stange] Remove unused samples.thread column (#6151)

[Markus Stange] Fixed botched merge which broke ‘yarn ts’ (#6174)

[Markus Stange] Update json-slabs 0.3.0 → 0.4.0 (major) (#6176)

[nightcityblade] Fix light theme text selection colors (#6186)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Import source map URLs from Chrome DevTools traces (#6190)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Rename yarn build-profiler-cli script to build-cli (#6191)

script to (#6191) [Nazım Can Altınova] Migrate husky to version 9 (#6201)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix horizontal overflow when the transform navigator is long (#6199)

[fatadel] Add a ‘hexadecimal’ marker schema field format (#6197)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Bump source-map to 0.8.0 and remove the old type workaround (#6202)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (July 21, 2026) (#6209)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

fr: parmegiani.thomas

fr: Théo Chevalier

sr: Марко Костић (Marko Kostić)

sv-SE: Luna Jernberg

tr: Grk

zh-CN: Ariel

zh-CN: Olvcpr423

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!