Firefox Profiler Deployment (February 4, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed
Highlights:
- [Alex Thayer] Display traced values in Stack Chart view (#5363)
- [fatadel] Fix context menu and hover preview z-index (#5797)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add a theme toggle to the home page and follow the system theme by default (#5800)
Other Changes:
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Make the range duration text white again (#5792)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Improve the JS traced arguments visualization in call node tooltips (#5795)
- [Markus Stange] Make the argument-values.json profile fixture go through profile upgrading (#5796)
- [Markus Stange] Add thread.usedInnerWindowIDs to the processed profile format (#5780)
- [fatadel] add TrackPower–tooltip-power-microwatt (#5799)
- [Markus Stange] Two small test fixes (#5801)
- [fatadel] fix selected thread pid color in light mode (#5805)
- [Markus Stange] Some fixes to the profile merging code (#5802)
- [fatadel] fix disabled button color in dark mode (#5808)
- [fatadel] add comment for uptime label translation (#5806)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (Feb 4, 2025) (#5813)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- de: Ger
- de: Michael Köhler
- de: Nazım Can Altınova
- el: Jim Spentzos
- en-GB: Ian Neal
- es-CL: ravmn
- fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
- ia: Melo46
- it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
- nl: Mark Heijl
- pt-BR: Marcelo Ghelman
- ru: Valery Ledovskoy
- sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
- tr: Selim Şumlu
- zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen