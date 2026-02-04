Firefox Profiler Deployment (February 4, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed

Highlights:

[Alex Thayer] Display traced values in Stack Chart view (#5363)

[fatadel] Fix context menu and hover preview z-index (#5797)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add a theme toggle to the home page and follow the system theme by default (#5800)

Other Changes:

[Nazım Can Altınova] Make the range duration text white again (#5792)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Improve the JS traced arguments visualization in call node tooltips (#5795)

[Markus Stange] Make the argument-values.json profile fixture go through profile upgrading (#5796)

[Markus Stange] Add thread.usedInnerWindowIDs to the processed profile format (#5780)

[fatadel] add TrackPower–tooltip-power-microwatt (#5799)

[Markus Stange] Two small test fixes (#5801)

[fatadel] fix selected thread pid color in light mode (#5805)

[Markus Stange] Some fixes to the profile merging code (#5802)

[fatadel] fix disabled button color in dark mode (#5808)

[fatadel] add comment for uptime label translation (#5806)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (Feb 4, 2025) (#5813)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible: