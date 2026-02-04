Firefox Profiler Deployment (February 4, 2026)

Firefox Tooling Announcements
1

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed

Highlights:

  • [Alex Thayer] Display traced values in Stack Chart view (#5363)
  • [fatadel] Fix context menu and hover preview z-index (#5797)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Add a theme toggle to the home page and follow the system theme by default (#5800)

Other Changes:

  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Make the range duration text white again (#5792)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Improve the JS traced arguments visualization in call node tooltips (#5795)
  • [Markus Stange] Make the argument-values.json profile fixture go through profile upgrading (#5796)
  • [Markus Stange] Add thread.usedInnerWindowIDs to the processed profile format (#5780)
  • [fatadel] add TrackPower–tooltip-power-microwatt (#5799)
  • [Markus Stange] Two small test fixes (#5801)
  • [fatadel] fix selected thread pid color in light mode (#5805)
  • [Markus Stange] Some fixes to the profile merging code (#5802)
  • [fatadel] fix disabled button color in dark mode (#5808)
  • [fatadel] add comment for uptime label translation (#5806)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] :clockwise_vertical_arrows: Sync: l10n → main (Feb 4, 2025) (#5813)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

  • de: Ger
  • de: Michael Köhler
  • de: Nazım Can Altınova
  • el: Jim Spentzos
  • en-GB: Ian Neal
  • es-CL: ravmn
  • fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
  • ia: Melo46
  • it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
  • nl: Mark Heijl
  • pt-BR: Marcelo Ghelman
  • ru: Valery Ledovskoy
  • sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
  • tr: Selim Şumlu
  • zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen