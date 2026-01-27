Firefox Profiler Deployment (January 27, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:
Highlights:
- [arai-a] Implement dark mode (#5740)
- Huge thanks to :arai for working on this feature! It’s currently not enabled by default but will be soon. It can be enabled through window.toggleDarkMode().
- [arai-a] Add a menu to copy the Marker Table as text (#5732)
- [arai-a] Do not apply sticky tooltip on double click (#5754)
- [Markus Stange] Allow seeing different assembly code for the same function (#5349)
- [fatadel] Align double-click behavior of stack chart with flame graph (#5782)
- [Markus Stange] Add a Focus Self transform (#5774)
- [Markus Stange] Fix “scroll to hotspot” functionality in the source view + assembly view (#5759)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Enable the Turkish locale in production (#5786)
Other Changes:
- [arai-a] Put radio buttons into labels (#5738)
- [DaniPopes] Update comment for “unique-string” (#5741)
- [Karan Pradhan] Hide tooltip filter button in non-sticky tooltips and add hideFilterButton tests (#5718)
- [arai-a] Make the entire list item clickable for the “Full Range” (#5742)
- [Markus Stange] Remove SVG asset imports from profile-data.ts (#5747)
- [Markus Stange] Stop blindly extracting uint8array.buffer after calling compress() (#5753)
- [Markus Stange] Move symbol table demangling out of SymbolStore into SymbolProvider (#5746)
- [Markus Stange] In the assembly view state, refer to the current symbol by index (#5755)
- [arai-a] Skip the ChartCanvas redraw on the Viewport’s internal default state usage (#5744)
- [Markus Stange] Keep the colorField markerSchema field when processing profiles in the gecko format (#5760)
- [Markus Stange] Fix light-mode colors (#5765)
- [Markus Stange] Tweak dark mode colours. (#5767)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Enable some basic type-aware lints (#5775)
- [fatadel] Refine tree view a11y (#5779)
- [Markus Stange] Split gz.ts properly into node and browser variants (#5764)
- [Markus Stange] Simplify and optimize the computation of per-call-node line and address timings (#5770)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Move the dark mode toggle to devtools console (#5783)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Improve Chrome importer marker payload logic (#5717)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (Jan 27, 2026) (#5785)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- be: Mikalai Udodau
- de: Ger
- de: Michael Köhler
- el: Jim Spentzos
- en-CA: chutten
- en-CA: Saurabh
- en-GB: Ian Neal
- en-GB: Saurabh
- es-CL: ravmn
- fy-NL, nl: Fjoerfoks
- fr: Skywarp
- fr: Théo Chevalier
- fur: Fabio Tomat
- fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
- ia: Melo46
- it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
- nl: Fjoerfoks
- nl: Mark Heijl
- pt-BR: Marcelo Ghelman
- ru: berry
- ru: Valery Ledovskoy
- sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
- tr: Grk
- zh-CN: Olvcpr423
- zh-CN: wxie
- zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!