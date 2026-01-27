Firefox Profiler Deployment (January 27, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

[arai-a] Implement dark mode (#5740) Huge thanks to :arai for working on this feature! It’s currently not enabled by default but will be soon. It can be enabled through window.toggleDarkMode().

[arai-a] Implement dark mode (#5740) [arai-a] Add a menu to copy the Marker Table as text (#5732)

[arai-a] Do not apply sticky tooltip on double click (#5754)

[Markus Stange] Allow seeing different assembly code for the same function (#5349)

[fatadel] Align double-click behavior of stack chart with flame graph (#5782)

[Markus Stange] Add a Focus Self transform (#5774)

[Markus Stange] Fix “scroll to hotspot” functionality in the source view + assembly view (#5759)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Enable the Turkish locale in production (#5786)

Other Changes:

[arai-a] Put radio buttons into labels (#5738)

[DaniPopes] Update comment for “unique-string” (#5741)

[Karan Pradhan] Hide tooltip filter button in non-sticky tooltips and add hideFilterButton tests (#5718)

[arai-a] Make the entire list item clickable for the “Full Range” (#5742)

[Markus Stange] Remove SVG asset imports from profile-data.ts (#5747)

[Markus Stange] Stop blindly extracting uint8array.buffer after calling compress() (#5753)

[Markus Stange] Move symbol table demangling out of SymbolStore into SymbolProvider (#5746)

[Markus Stange] In the assembly view state, refer to the current symbol by index (#5755)

[arai-a] Skip the ChartCanvas redraw on the Viewport’s internal default state usage (#5744)



[Markus Stange] Keep the colorField markerSchema field when processing profiles in the gecko format (#5760)

[Markus Stange] Fix light-mode colors (#5765)

[Markus Stange] Tweak dark mode colours. (#5767)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Enable some basic type-aware lints (#5775)

[fatadel] Refine tree view a11y (#5779)

[Markus Stange] Split gz.ts properly into node and browser variants (#5764)

[Markus Stange] Simplify and optimize the computation of per-call-node line and address timings (#5770)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Move the dark mode toggle to devtools console (#5783)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Improve Chrome importer marker payload logic (#5717)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (Jan 27, 2026) (#5785)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

be: Mikalai Udodau

de: Ger

de: Michael Köhler

el: Jim Spentzos

en-CA: chutten

en-CA: Saurabh

en-GB: Ian Neal

en-GB: Saurabh

es-CL: ravmn

fy-NL, nl: Fjoerfoks

fr: Skywarp

fr: Théo Chevalier

fur: Fabio Tomat

fy-NL: Fjoerfoks

ia: Melo46

it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]

nl: Fjoerfoks

nl: Mark Heijl

pt-BR: Marcelo Ghelman

ru: berry

ru: Valery Ledovskoy

sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson

tr: Grk

zh-CN: Olvcpr423

zh-CN: wxie

zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!