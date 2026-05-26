Firefox Profiler Deployment (May 26, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:
Highlights:
- [Markus Stange] Use
@streamparser/jsonif the input is too large to fit in a V8 string (#6016)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Include
--searchoption in
pq filter push(#6026)
- [fatadel] Translate URL track-index state through profile sanitization (#6000)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Print also the status output right after cli
loadcommand (#6019)
Other Changes:
- [fatadel] Remove unused dependencies from package.json (#6010)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Make profiler-cli work in sandboxed environments (#6003)
- [Markus Stange] Make profiler-edit run profile compacting before writing out the file (#6015)
- [Markus Stange] Migrate from prettier to oxfmt (#5986)
- [Markus Stange] Add a --symbolicate-wasm arg to profiler-edit. (#6008)
- [Markus Stange] Build and upload the cli artifact in PRs (#6020)
- [Nicolas Chevobbe] Update devtools-reps to 0.27.7 (#6030)
- [Markus Stange/fatadel] Make withSize use a wrapper element so that it can stop calling findDOMNode (#5988)
- [Markus Stange] Fix dhat importer (#6036)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Annotate inlined frames in CLI call trees and stacks (#6041)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Use proper types in cli tests instead of custom inline types (#6038)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix text truncation for frames named after Object.prototype methods (#6044)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add missing key props to CodeErrorOverlay error list items (#6047)
- [depfu[bot]] Update oxfmt to version 0.51.0 (#6054)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (May 26, 2026) (#6058)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Use URL-state symbol server for
profiler-cli function annotate(#6051)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler-cli version to 0.2.0 (#6059)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- fr: YD
- sr: Марко Костић (Marko Kostić)
- tr: Ali Demirtaş
- zh-CN: Olvcpr423
- zh-CN: wxie
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!