Firefox Profiler Deployment (May 26, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

[Markus Stange] Use @streamparser/json if the input is too large to fit in a V8 string (#6016)

if the input is too large to fit in a V8 string (#6016) [Nazım Can Altınova] Include --search option in pq filter push (#6026)

option in (#6026) [fatadel] Translate URL track-index state through profile sanitization (#6000)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Print also the status output right after cli load command (#6019)

Other Changes:

[fatadel] Remove unused dependencies from package.json (#6010)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Make profiler-cli work in sandboxed environments (#6003)

[Markus Stange] Make profiler-edit run profile compacting before writing out the file (#6015)

[Markus Stange] Migrate from prettier to oxfmt (#5986)

[Markus Stange] Add a --symbolicate-wasm arg to profiler-edit. (#6008)

[Markus Stange] Build and upload the cli artifact in PRs (#6020)

[Nicolas Chevobbe] Update devtools-reps to 0.27.7 (#6030)

[Markus Stange/fatadel] Make withSize use a wrapper element so that it can stop calling findDOMNode (#5988)

[Markus Stange] Fix dhat importer (#6036)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Annotate inlined frames in CLI call trees and stacks (#6041)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Use proper types in cli tests instead of custom inline types (#6038)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix text truncation for frames named after Object.prototype methods (#6044)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add missing key props to CodeErrorOverlay error list items (#6047)

[depfu[bot]] Update oxfmt to version 0.51.0 (#6054)

Update oxfmt to version 0.51.0 (#6054) [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (May 26, 2026) (#6058)

Sync: l10n → main (May 26, 2026) (#6058) [Nazım Can Altınova] Use URL-state symbol server for profiler-cli function annotate (#6051)

(#6051) [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler-cli version to 0.2.0 (#6059)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

fr: YD

sr: Марко Костић (Marko Kostić)

tr: Ali Demirtaş

zh-CN: Olvcpr423

zh-CN: wxie

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!