Firefox Profiler Deployment (May 7, 2026)

Firefox Tooling Announcements
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The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

  • [Markus Stange] Use custom splitter component (#4606)
  • [fatadel] Fix Download button text color when clicked (#5985)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Add profiler-cli for querying profiles (#5963)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix the unnecessary stringify of Uint8Array contents during zip profile extraction (#6004)

Other Changes:

  • [Samuel Glauser] Fix fullscreen icon size in bottom box (#5987)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler cli version to 0.1.0 (#5996)
  • [Markus Stange] Switch from max-height to maxHeight in JSX style={{…}}. (#5990)
  • [carverdamien] Fix comment about how time and duration are stored (#5997)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Do not show console error when libnames are failed to parse as a URL (#5993)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix the unnecessary stringify of Uint8Array contents during zip profile extraction (#6004)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

  • en-CA: chutten
  • en-CA: Saurabh
  • en-GB: Ian Neal
  • es-CL: ravmn
  • fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
  • ia: Melo46
  • nl: Mark Heijl
  • ru: Valery Ledovskoy
  • sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!