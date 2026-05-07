Firefox Profiler Deployment (May 7, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:
Highlights:
- [Markus Stange] Use custom splitter component (#4606)
- [fatadel] Fix Download button text color when clicked (#5985)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add
profiler-clifor querying profiles (#5963)
- Firefiox Profiler now has a CLI! You can download it here: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@firefox-devtools/profiler-cli
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix the unnecessary stringify of Uint8Array contents during zip profile extraction (#6004)
Other Changes:
- [Samuel Glauser] Fix fullscreen icon size in bottom box (#5987)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler cli version to 0.1.0 (#5996)
- [Markus Stange] Switch from max-height to maxHeight in JSX style={{…}}. (#5990)
- [carverdamien] Fix comment about how time and duration are stored (#5997)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Do not show console error when libnames are failed to parse as a URL (#5993)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix the unnecessary stringify of Uint8Array contents during zip profile extraction (#6004)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- en-CA: chutten
- en-CA: Saurabh
- en-GB: Ian Neal
- es-CL: ravmn
- fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
- ia: Melo46
- nl: Mark Heijl
- ru: Valery Ledovskoy
- sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!