Firefox Profiler Deployment (May 7, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

[Markus Stange] Use custom splitter component (#4606)

[fatadel] Fix Download button text color when clicked (#5985)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add profiler-cli for querying profiles (#5963) Firefiox Profiler now has a CLI! You can download it here: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@firefox-devtools/profiler-cli

for querying profiles (#5963) [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix the unnecessary stringify of Uint8Array contents during zip profile extraction ( #6004 )

Other Changes:

[Samuel Glauser] Fix fullscreen icon size in bottom box (#5987)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Bump profiler cli version to 0.1.0 (#5996)

[Markus Stange] Switch from max-height to maxHeight in JSX style={{…}}. (#5990)

[carverdamien] Fix comment about how time and duration are stored (#5997)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Do not show console error when libnames are failed to parse as a URL (#5993)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix the unnecessary stringify of Uint8Array contents during zip profile extraction (#6004)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

en-CA: chutten

en-CA: Saurabh

en-GB: Ian Neal

es-CL: ravmn

fy-NL: Fjoerfoks

ia: Melo46

nl: Mark Heijl

ru: Valery Ledovskoy

sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!