Happy BMO Push Day! (20260415.1)

Github Link

The following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

Bug 2023761 - [GITHUB] Allow use of individual api keys for pull requests and push comments instead of single share secret

Bug 2012634 - “Phabricator Revisions” table overflows on X axis on mobile

Bug 2028222 - Pasting multi-line text after selecting multi-line text does not overwrite, but applies markup for link

Bug 2029522 - CI workflow uses deprecated docker-compose v1 and actions/checkout@v3

Bug 2031520 - Missing space in “Throw away my changes, andrevisit bug NNN” message (when marking a bug as a duplicate of a hidden bug)

Bug 2030581 - REST API: PUT /rest/bug/attachment/{id} does not pass is_markdown when adding comment

Bug 2018260 - “Fields You Can Search On” is blocking people from making it through quicksearch.html doc

Bug 2028240 - Cloned security bugs should default to being secure

Bug 2031007 - When linking a Github pull request to a BMO bug, the attachment filename should contain the repository name in addition to the pull request ID

Discuss these changes in the BMO Matrix Room