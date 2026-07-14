Happy BMO Push Day! (20260713.1)

Github Link

The following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

Bug 2053330 - “Close and move to invalid bugs” button jumps way to the left (possibly under your mouse, asking for a mis-click) when you close a bug with another resolution.

Bug 2052048 - Make the “Close as invalid” button a bit more targeted

Bug 2053269 - BMO API bugzilla.login helper needs to support Bugzilla_api_token + cookie for authenication support

Bug 2051396 - Make form.web.bounty stop adding the bounty flag and more strongly push people to HackerOne

Bug 1355999 - Autocomplete on https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/form.web.bounty

Bug 2049554 - Cloned security bugs should default to being secure even if they aren’t in the default security group

Bug 2036191 - Crash Signature Field Mismatch in Bugzilla REST API

Bug 2043733 - Live Github Status for Pull Requests

Bug 1619459 - Updated QA test to stop testing XMLRPC/JSONRPC and only test REST

Bug 2052429 - “Show: Open/Closed/All” selects “All” incorrectly

Bug 2052188 - “Close as Invalid” button is too close to the Attach New File button so can be confusing

Discuss these changes in the BMO Matrix Room