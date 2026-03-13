Mach Performance Improvements

Hi all, I wanted to share some of the performance optimizations for
mach that have landed recently or are landing soon:
-
bug 1775197 reduced the overhead of
mach’s initialization process by ~30%-50% (highly platform and command specific), which means that commands you invoke could begin executing up to a second sooner than before, which should make things feel much more responsive.
-
bug 2018327 sped up a pre-test step that verifies all test files are in the right place before tests start running. On Windows, this shaved ~13 seconds off the time between invoking
./mach test/
./mach xpcshell-testand tests actually starting to run (~75% speedup). Minor (if any) improvement on Linux/macOS.
-
bug 2017746 (landing today) speeds up
./mach configureby adding caching to a
taskclusterstep that verifies you have up-to-date toolchains, which saves up to 10 seconds (~50% speedup) if none of the toolchain input files changed since the previous run. The most common scenario that benefits from this is editing your
mozconfigthen building.