Mach Performance Improvements

Hi all, I wanted to share some of the performance optimizations for mach that have landed recently or are landing soon:

bug 1775197 reduced the overhead of mach ’s initialization process by ~30%-50% (highly platform and command specific), which means that commands you invoke could begin executing up to a second sooner than before, which should make things feel much more responsive.

bug 2018327 sped up a pre-test step that verifies all test files are in the right place before tests start running. On Windows, this shaved ~13 seconds off the time between invoking ./mach test / ./mach xpcshell-test and tests actually starting to run (~75% speedup). Minor (if any) improvement on Linux/macOS.