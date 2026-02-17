New Deploy of PerfCompare (Feb 17th)

The latest version of PerfCompare is now live! Check out the changelog below to see the updates:

[gmierz]

- Add a link to Bugzilla in the MWU warning banner #981

[kala-moz]

- Add coverage for test version dropdown #983

- Bug 2004156 - Add the mozharness framework as an available option #986.

- Bug 2009257: trigger loader to rerun when setting the test version and framework in url #988

- Set mann-whitney-u as the default test version with replicates enabled by default #999

Our new contributor [moijes12]

- Bug 1919317: Fix the tooltip for Total Runs column #992

- Bug-2003016: Constrain the clickable area of the Home button #996

Thank you for the contributions!

Bugs or feature requests can be filed on Bugzilla. The team can also be found on the #perfcompare channel on Element.