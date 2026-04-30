Firefox Profiler Deployment (April 28, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:
Highlights:
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[fatadel] Dim non-matching nodes in the stack chart when searching (#5935)
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[Markus Stange] Always render the CPU-usage-aware activity graph when CPU information is available (#5918)
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[fatadel] Add CounterDisplayConfig to counters in the processed profile format (#5912)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Fallback to javascript highlighting in the source view as a backup (#5936)
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[fatadel] Replace 4 counter track components with a single generic TrackCounter (#5944)
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[Ryan Hunt] Add a fullscreen button to the bottom box (#5605)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Add “Include idle samples” toggle to the call tree settings (#5968)
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[Markus Stange] Update the hovered item when panning any viewport canvas (#5903)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix loading .json.gz profiles from inside zip archives (#5959)
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[Markus Stange] Replace symbolicator-cli with a profiler-edit node tool (#5965)
Other Changes:
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[fatadel] Fix arrow panel appearing behind marker tooltips (#5926)
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[fatadel] Upgrade Node.js from v22 to v24 (#5923)
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[Markus Stange] Use createStackTableBySkippingDiscarded in focusSelf. (#5916)
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[Markus Stange] Propagate isJS to symbolicated funcs (#5907)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Properly type the return value of _languageExtForPath (#5937)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Update typescript eslint dependencies (#5938)
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[Markus Stange] Modernize more of the transform functions (#5934)
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[Paul Adenot] Fix extractGeckoLogs for structured Log marker format (bug 2022540) (#5927)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Move some profile fetching code into a separate module. (#5939)
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[Markus Stange] Migrate Home page animation to CSS transitions and remove react-transition-group (#5649)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix test/lint commands on Windows and fix CI (#5947)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Convert profile-logic/js-tracer.tsx to a ts file (#5942)
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[Markus Stange] Remove panelLayoutGeneration (#5946)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix eslint-config-prettier silently overriding custom rules (#5955)
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[Markus Stange] Speed up _computeCallNodeTableHierarchy by keeping siblings ordered by func (#5964)
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[Nazım Can Altınova] Add dark mode versions of the fullscreen icons (#5972)
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[fatadel] Use ephemeral port for esbuild’s internal dev server (#5974)
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[carverdamien] Remove category from LongTaskMarkerPayload (#5975)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
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de: Ger
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de: Michael Köhler
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el: Jim Spentzos
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en-GB: Ian Neal
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es-CL: ravmn
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fr: Théo Chevalier
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ia: Melo46
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it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
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nl: Mark Heijl
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pt-BR: Marcelo Ghelman
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ru: Valery Ledovskoy
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ru: berry
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sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
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tr: Grk
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zh-CN: Olvcpr423
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zh-CN: wxie
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zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!