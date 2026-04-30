Firefox Profiler Deployment (April 28, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

[fatadel] Dim non-matching nodes in the stack chart when searching (#5935)

[Markus Stange] Always render the CPU-usage-aware activity graph when CPU information is available (#5918)

[fatadel] Add CounterDisplayConfig to counters in the processed profile format (#5912)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Fallback to javascript highlighting in the source view as a backup (#5936)

[fatadel] Replace 4 counter track components with a single generic TrackCounter (#5944)

[Ryan Hunt] Add a fullscreen button to the bottom box (#5605)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add “Include idle samples” toggle to the call tree settings (#5968)

[Markus Stange] Update the hovered item when panning any viewport canvas (#5903)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix loading .json.gz profiles from inside zip archives (#5959)

[Markus Stange] Replace symbolicator-cli with a profiler-edit node tool (#5965)

Other Changes:

[fatadel] Fix arrow panel appearing behind marker tooltips (#5926)

[fatadel] Upgrade Node.js from v22 to v24 (#5923)

[Markus Stange] Use createStackTableBySkippingDiscarded in focusSelf. (#5916)

[Markus Stange] Propagate isJS to symbolicated funcs (#5907)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Properly type the return value of _languageExtForPath (#5937)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Update typescript eslint dependencies (#5938)

[Markus Stange] Modernize more of the transform functions (#5934)

[Paul Adenot] Fix extractGeckoLogs for structured Log marker format (bug 2022540) (#5927)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Move some profile fetching code into a separate module. (#5939)

[Markus Stange] Migrate Home page animation to CSS transitions and remove react-transition-group (#5649)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix test/lint commands on Windows and fix CI (#5947)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Convert profile-logic/js-tracer.tsx to a ts file (#5942)

[Markus Stange] Remove panelLayoutGeneration (#5946)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Fix eslint-config-prettier silently overriding custom rules (#5955)

[Markus Stange] Speed up _computeCallNodeTableHierarchy by keeping siblings ordered by func (#5964)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add dark mode versions of the fullscreen icons (#5972)

[fatadel] Use ephemeral port for esbuild’s internal dev server (#5974)

[carverdamien] Remove category from LongTaskMarkerPayload (#5975)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

de: Ger

de: Michael Köhler

el: Jim Spentzos

en-GB: Ian Neal

es-CL: ravmn

fr: Théo Chevalier

ia: Melo46

it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]

nl: Mark Heijl

pt-BR: Marcelo Ghelman

ru: Valery Ledovskoy

ru: berry

sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson

tr: Grk

zh-CN: Olvcpr423

zh-CN: wxie

zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!