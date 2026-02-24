Firefox Profiler Deployment (February 24, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.
Highlights:
- [fatadel] Provide correct instructions on the home page for Firefox for Android (Fenix) (#5816)
- [Markus Stange] Migrate to esbuild (#5589)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Make the source table non-optional in the gecko profile format (#5842)
Other Changes:
- [Markus Stange] Move transparent fill check to a less expensive place. (#5826)
- [fatadel] Refine docs for ctrl key (#5831)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Update the team members inside CONTRIBUTING.md (#5829)
- [Markus Stange] Make markers darker (#5839)
- [Markus Stange] Directly use photon-colors (#5821)
- [Markus Stange] Use data URLs for SVG files. (#5845)
- [Markus Stange] Tweak dark mode colors some more. (#5846)
- [fatadel] fix foreground color of the button on error page (#5849)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (February 24, 2026) (#5855)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- de: Michael Köhler
- el: Jim Spentzos
- en-GB: Ian Neal
- es-CL: ravmn
- fr: Théo Chevalier
- fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
- a: Melo46
- it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
- nl: Mark Heijl
- ru: Valery Ledovskoy
- sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
- zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!