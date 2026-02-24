Firefox Profiler Deployment (February 24, 2026)

Firefox Tooling Announcements
1

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.

Highlights:

  • [fatadel] Provide correct instructions on the home page for Firefox for Android (Fenix) (#5816)
  • [Markus Stange] Migrate to esbuild (#5589)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Make the source table non-optional in the gecko profile format (#5842)

Other Changes:

  • [Markus Stange] Move transparent fill check to a less expensive place. (#5826)
  • [fatadel] Refine docs for ctrl key (#5831)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Update the team members inside CONTRIBUTING.md (#5829)
  • [Markus Stange] Make markers darker (#5839)
  • [Markus Stange] Directly use photon-colors (#5821)
  • [Markus Stange] Use data URLs for SVG files. (#5845)
  • [Markus Stange] Tweak dark mode colors some more. (#5846)
  • [fatadel] fix foreground color of the button on error page (#5849)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] :clockwise_vertical_arrows: Sync: l10n → main (February 24, 2026) (#5855)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

  • de: Michael Köhler
  • el: Jim Spentzos
  • en-GB: Ian Neal
  • es-CL: ravmn
  • fr: Théo Chevalier
  • fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
  • a: Melo46
  • it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
  • nl: Mark Heijl
  • ru: Valery Ledovskoy
  • sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
  • zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!