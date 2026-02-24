Firefox Profiler Deployment (February 24, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.

Highlights:

[fatadel] Provide correct instructions on the home page for Firefox for Android (Fenix) (#5816)

[Markus Stange] Migrate to esbuild (#5589)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Make the source table non-optional in the gecko profile format (#5842)

Other Changes:

[Markus Stange] Move transparent fill check to a less expensive place. (#5826)

[fatadel] Refine docs for ctrl key (#5831)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Update the team members inside CONTRIBUTING.md (#5829)

[Markus Stange] Make markers darker (#5839)

[Markus Stange] Directly use photon-colors (#5821)

[Markus Stange] Use data URLs for SVG files. (#5845)

[Markus Stange] Tweak dark mode colors some more. (#5846)

[fatadel] fix foreground color of the button on error page (#5849)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (February 24, 2026) (#5855)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

de: Michael Köhler

el: Jim Spentzos

en-GB: Ian Neal

es-CL: ravmn

fr: Théo Chevalier

fy-NL: Fjoerfoks

a: Melo46

it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]

nl: Mark Heijl

ru: Valery Ledovskoy

sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson

zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!