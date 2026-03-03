Firefox Profiler Deployment (March 3, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.
Highlights:
- [fatadel] Persist selected marker in URL and show sticky tooltip on load (#5847)
- [Markus Stange] Implement the “collapse resource” transform with the help of the “collapse direct recursion” transform. (#5824)
- [Markus Stange] Share stackTable, frameTable, funcTable, resourceTable and nativeSymbols between threads (#5482)
- [fatadel] Add support for ternaries in marker labels (#5857)
Other Changes:
- [fatadel] Fix crash when nativeSymbol index is out of bounds in assembly view (#5850)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix the color of dark mode back arrow svg (#5863)
- [fatadel] Force canvas redraw when system theme changes (#5861)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Fix unhandled promise rejection in setupInitialUrlState (#5864)
- [Markus Stange] Remove async attribute from module script tag. (#5870)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Update the docsify package that’s used in the user documentation (#5872)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Escape CSS URLs that are coming from profiles (#5874)
- [fatadel] Update home page message for the other browser case (#5866)
- [Markus Stange] Reduce allocations for getStackLineInfo + getStackAddressInfo (#5761)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- de: Ger
- fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
- it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
- nl: Fjoerfoks
- ru: berry
- ru: Valery Ledovskoy
- zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!