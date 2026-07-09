Firefox Profiler Deployment (July 9, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:
Highlights:
- [Florian Quèze] Add “/” and “f” keyboard shortcuts to focus the panel filter box (#6025)
- [Markus Stange] Change profile.shared.stackTable.prefix to prefixOffset (delta from current index) (#6089)
- [Markus Stange] Implement column sorting in the marker table (#6083)
- [cathaysia] feat: invert call stack in flame graph to render as icicle graph (#6090)
Other Changes:
- [Sky Ning] Add workflow to insert PR preview links (#6133)
- [Markus Stange] Make it easier to create upside-down flame graphs (#6128)
- [Markus Stange] Use appropriate highlighter dialects for ts + jsx (#6141)
- [cathaysia] style: add .editorconfig (#6142)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Prevent long source URLs from overflowing the code error overlay (#6147)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Extract a runCommand helper for profiler-cli command handlers (#6148)
- [cathaysia] feat(theme): add color-scheme meta (#6150)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add an early throw for the this.querier and remove the non-null asserts in the cli codebase (#6145)
- [skylarkning] Improve preview link discovery (#6149)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (July 9, 2026) (#6155)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- de: Michael Köhler
- el: Jim Spentzos
- en-GB: Ian Neal
- es-CL: ravmn
- fr: Théo Chevalier
- fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
- ia: Melo46
- it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
- nl: Fjoerfoks
- ru: Valery Ledovskoy
- tr: Nazım Can Altınova
- zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!