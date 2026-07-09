Firefox Profiler Deployment (July 9, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

[Florian Quèze] Add “/” and “f” keyboard shortcuts to focus the panel filter box (#6025)

[Markus Stange] Change profile.shared.stackTable.prefix to prefixOffset (delta from current index) (#6089)

[Markus Stange] Implement column sorting in the marker table (#6083)

[cathaysia] feat: invert call stack in flame graph to render as icicle graph (#6090)

Other Changes:

[Sky Ning] Add workflow to insert PR preview links (#6133)

[Markus Stange] Make it easier to create upside-down flame graphs (#6128)

[Markus Stange] Use appropriate highlighter dialects for ts + jsx (#6141)

[cathaysia] style: add .editorconfig (#6142)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Prevent long source URLs from overflowing the code error overlay (#6147)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Extract a runCommand helper for profiler-cli command handlers (#6148)

[cathaysia] feat(theme): add color-scheme meta (#6150)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add an early throw for the this.querier and remove the non-null asserts in the cli codebase (#6145)

[skylarkning] Improve preview link discovery (#6149)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (July 9, 2026) (#6155)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

de: Michael Köhler

el: Jim Spentzos

en-GB: Ian Neal

es-CL: ravmn

fr: Théo Chevalier

fy-NL: Fjoerfoks

ia: Melo46

it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]

nl: Fjoerfoks

ru: Valery Ledovskoy

tr: Nazım Can Altınova

zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!