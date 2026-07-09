Firefox Profiler Deployment (July 9, 2026)

Firefox Tooling Announcements
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The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed:

Highlights:

  • [Florian Quèze] Add “/” and “f” keyboard shortcuts to focus the panel filter box (#6025)
  • [Markus Stange] Change profile.shared.stackTable.prefix to prefixOffset (delta from current index) (#6089)
  • [Markus Stange] Implement column sorting in the marker table (#6083)
  • [cathaysia] feat: invert call stack in flame graph to render as icicle graph (#6090)

Other Changes:

  • [Sky Ning] Add workflow to insert PR preview links (#6133)
  • [Markus Stange] Make it easier to create upside-down flame graphs (#6128)
  • [Markus Stange] Use appropriate highlighter dialects for ts + jsx (#6141)
  • [cathaysia] style: add .editorconfig (#6142)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Prevent long source URLs from overflowing the code error overlay (#6147)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Extract a runCommand helper for profiler-cli command handlers (#6148)
  • [cathaysia] feat(theme): add color-scheme meta (#6150)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] Add an early throw for the this.querier and remove the non-null asserts in the cli codebase (#6145)
  • [skylarkning] Improve preview link discovery (#6149)
  • [Nazım Can Altınova] :clockwise_vertical_arrows: Sync: l10n → main (July 9, 2026) (#6155)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

  • de: Michael Köhler
  • el: Jim Spentzos
  • en-GB: Ian Neal
  • es-CL: ravmn
  • fr: Théo Chevalier
  • fy-NL: Fjoerfoks
  • ia: Melo46
  • it: Francesco Lodolo [:flod]
  • nl: Fjoerfoks
  • ru: Valery Ledovskoy
  • tr: Nazım Can Altınova
  • zh-TW: Pin-guang Chen

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!

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