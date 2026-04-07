New Deploy of PerCompare April 7th

Firefox Tooling Announcements
1

The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!

Check out the change-log below to see the updates:

[kala]

[moijes12]

[padenot]

[mgaudet]

Thank you for the contributions!

Bugs or feature request can be filed on Bugzilla. The team can also be found on the #perfcompare channel on Element. Come and chat!