New Deploy of PerCompare April 7th

The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
Check out the change-log below to see the updates:
[kala]
- Bug: 2020622 Updated column title from Total Runs to Total Trials #1012
- Bug 2024075 Test Version Refactor: Moved subtest columns to test version strategy and test version files #1017
- Bug 2022720 Test Version Refactor: Refactor how the expanded row’s components are rendered #1016
- Bug 2027906 Test Version Refactor: remove hard coded array in Test Version Dropdown and replace with call to label options in registry #1020
- Bug 2026342 : Replace truncated subtest names with full name #1023
[moijes12]
- Bug-2020964 Update Contributing section in README #1009
- Bug-2022758 Remove redundant Dark fonts #1011
[padenot]
[mgaudet]
Thank you for the contributions!
Bugs or feature request can be filed on Bugzilla. The team can also be found on the #perfcompare channel on Element. Come and chat!