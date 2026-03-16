New Deploy of PerfCompare (March 16th)

The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!

Check out the change-log below to see the updates:

Highlights:

[kala-moz]

[moijes12]

Bug-1999558: Display complete commit message even when newline is absent ( #1000 )

Bug-1915777: Make test tags theme aware ( #993 )

Bug-1948879: Add links to docs and source in the Banner ( #995 )

Thank you for the contributions!

Bugs or feature request can be filed on Bugzilla. The team can also be found on the #perfcompare channel on Element. Come and chat!