New Deploy of PerfCompare (March 16th)

The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
Check out the change-log below to see the updates:
Highlights:
[kala-moz]
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Test version refactor: column config and rendering (#1004)
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BUG 2019125: Remove replicates toggle for mwu test version (#1006)
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BUG 2017544: update MWU tooltips with more info and links (#1008)
[moijes12]
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Bug-1999558: Display complete commit message even when newline is absent (#1000)
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Bug-1915777: Make test tags theme aware (#993)
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Bug-1948879: Add links to docs and source in the Banner (#995)
Thank you for the contributions!
Bugs or feature request can be filed on Bugzilla. The team can also be found on the #perfcompare channel on Element. Come and chat!