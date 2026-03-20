Firefox Profiler Deployment (March 20, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.

Highlights:

[fatadel] Make network markers in the network panel sticky on click (#5884)

Other Changes:

[Markus Stange] Start using const enum (#5879)

[Markus Stange] Some performance improvements (#5878)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Add startLine, startColumn, sourceMapURL and rename uuid to id in source table (#5882)

[Markus Stange] Reduce repetition in profile compacting code (#5885)

[Markus Stange] Some more activity graph drawing perf improvements (#5886)

[Markus Stange] Improve SampleGraph and HeightGraph performance (#5897)

[Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (March 20, 2026) (#5899)

Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:

be: Andrei Mukamolau

el: Jim Spentzos

en-GB: Paul

es-CL: ravmn

ia: Melo46

sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson

tr: Nazım Can Altınova

Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!