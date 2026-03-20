Firefox Profiler Deployment (March 20, 2026)

The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.
Highlights:
- [fatadel] Make network markers in the network panel sticky on click (#5884)
Other Changes:
- [Markus Stange] Start using const enum (#5879)
- [Markus Stange] Some performance improvements (#5878)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Add startLine, startColumn, sourceMapURL and rename uuid to id in source table (#5882)
- [Markus Stange] Reduce repetition in profile compacting code (#5885)
- [Markus Stange] Some more activity graph drawing perf improvements (#5886)
- [Markus Stange] Improve SampleGraph and HeightGraph performance (#5897)
- [Nazım Can Altınova] Sync: l10n → main (March 20, 2026) (#5899)
Big thanks to our amazing localizers for making this release possible:
- be: Andrei Mukamolau
- el: Jim Spentzos
- en-GB: Paul
- es-CL: ravmn
- ia: Melo46
- sv-SE: Andreas Pettersson
- tr: Nazım Can Altınova
Find out more about the Firefox Profiler on profiler.firefox.com! If you have any questions, join the discussion on our Matrix channel!